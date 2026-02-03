🔺 NEW GOLD MINE DISCOVERED IN NAKONDE

A new gold mine has been discovered in Nakonde District, placing the area among districts that have recently recorded the discovery of untapped mineral resources. The development was reported in the Zambia Daily Mail, which stated that Nakonde is the third district, after Mpika and Shiwan’andu, to confirm such a discovery.

According to the report, the discovery was identified through exploration activities conducted in the district. The article refers to the find as a new gold mine, confirming the presence of gold in Nakonde. No figures are provided regarding the size or scale of the deposit.

The publication notes that Mpika and Shiwan’andu had earlier been reported as having discovered mineral resources. Nakonde’s discovery places it alongside these districts, adding to the list of areas where exploration has revealed mineral potential.

The report does not state whether mining operations have begun in Nakonde following the discovery. It also does not indicate whether any mining licences have been granted or whether further assessments are underway. No companies or entities are named in connection with the exploration or discovery.

The Zambia Daily Mail article does not provide details on the methods used during exploration or the duration of the exploration activities. It confines its reporting to confirming the discovery and identifying Nakonde as part of the recent mineral discoveries recorded in different districts.

The article also does not outline any anticipated economic impact arising from the discovery. There is no reference to employment prospects, investment interest, or infrastructure development linked to the gold find. The report maintains focus on the factual confirmation of the discovery.

By identifying Nakonde as the third district to record such a discovery, the publication places the district within a broader pattern of recent mineral findings. However, the report does not draw comparisons between the discoveries in Nakonde, Mpika, and Shiwan’andu beyond listing them together

The article concludes by restating that gold has been discovered in Nakonde District. No further information is provided regarding next steps or future developments related to the discovery.