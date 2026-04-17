NEW GUNS, NEW WAR: Israel Unleashes ‘RO’EM’ HOWITZER IN FIRST COMBAT STRIKE



Israel has reportedly deployed its next-generation Ro’em (SIGMA 155) artillery system in combat for the first time, striking Hezbollah rocket and anti-tank positions in southern Lebanon. The move marks a significant step in the country’s ongoing military модернизация, as it replaces aging Cold War-era hardware with advanced, domestically built firepower.





The Ro’em designed for faster firing, extended range, and greater battlefield mobility offers a major upgrade over the long-serving M109 howitzer it is set to replace. Military analysts say the system is built for modern, high-intensity conflict, combining speed with precision targeting.





This week’s strikes are believed to be its first real test under live combat conditions, as Israeli forces continue operations against Hezbollah positions.





While details remain limited, the deployment signals a quiet but decisive shift in Israel’s artillery capabilities bringing cutting-edge systems onto the frontline.- Boldtruth