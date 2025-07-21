New Hydro-power Plant Set for Northern Province



By Arnold Tutu



A private company, Lufubu Power Company, is set to construct a 163-megawatt hydro-power plant in Northern Province.





The project will cost the company 23.7 billion kwacha, the equivalent of 800 million US dollars.



According to a statement issued by ZESCO’s Corporate Affairs Department to ZNBC News, the power plant will be built along the Lufubu River, covering the districts of Mpulungu, Nsama, and Mporokoso.





The Statement further reveals that a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement -PPA- has already been signed between ZESCO and Lufubu Power Company to secure base-load hydropower from the new plant.



ZESCO Managing Director, JUSTIN LOONGO, said the agreement aligns with the country’s national objective of delivering affordable and reliable energy, particularly by leveraging the untapped hydropower potential of the northern circuit.





To support the integration of the new plant into the national energy framework, Mr. LOONGO said ZESCO will construct a new 330kV transmission line from Mporokoso to Kasama.



He explained that this infrastructure will enhance grid stability and enable the distribution of electricity to under-served communities across the country





And Lufubu Power Company Chief Executive Officer, KATAI KACHASA, welcomed the agreement, describing it as a sign of investor confidence in Zambia’s renewable energy future.





Mr. KACHASA noted that the Northern Province, which enjoys consistent rainfall and steady river flow, has remained under-utilised in terms of energy production.





He added that the Lufubu project aims to change that narrative by tapping into the region’s hydrological reliability, reducing over-reliance on the drought-prone southern dams.