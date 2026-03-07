“HE WASN’T IN THE BUNKER”: The Shabbat Deception That Sealed Khamenei’s Fate





New, jaw-dropping details have emerged regarding the final moments of Ali Khamenei. According to a senior Israeli official speaking to Fox News, the Supreme Leader was caught completely off-guard—not in a hardened bunker, but in an overground compound—because he believed the coalition was resting for the weekend.





The key to the mission’s success wasn’t just firepower; it was a masterclass in psychological warfare. To lure the regime leadership out of their deep bunkers, American and Israeli officials orchestrated a massive deception campaign.





On the Friday evening before the strike, top IDF generals and military officials conspicuously left their headquarters in Tel Aviv. They were seen heading home for Shabbat dinner, giving the impression that the military was shutting down for the religious holiday.





In reality, those same generals snuck back into the “Pit” (the IDF’s underground command center) in disguise just hours later to coordinate the launch of Operation Epic Fury.





Believing the skies were safe, Khamenei and his inner circle emerged for a high-level “strategy breakfast” on Saturday morning. By the time they realized the strike was inbound, it was too late.





“They Didn’t Grasp It Quickly Enough” 🛡️🚀



The official told Fox News that even as dozens of planes were entering Iranian airspace, the regime’s command-and-control was in a state of total denial.





Because Khamenei stayed overground, the coalition avoided the need for weeks of bunker-busting. They hit him where he sat.





The official noted that the “House of Leadership” didn’t react in time to move the Supreme Leader underground. Within 50 seconds, nearly 50 senior officials—including Khamenei—were eliminated.





While the IDF was fully operational in its secret headquarters, the Iranian leadership was caught in the open, lulled into a fatal sense of security by a few Friday night dinner photos.





Since the strike, the IDF has released footage showing the subsequent destruction of the actual underground bunkers Khamenei should have been in. Yesterday, 50 fighter jets dropped over 100 bombs to dismantle the massive network of tunnels beneath Tehran, ensuring no remaining regime “rats” can use them to hide.