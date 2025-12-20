NEW POLITICAL PARTY LAUNCHES IN LUSAKA



The Development Freedom Party (DFP) was launched today, with Brian Mutale as its leader. The party, formed in 2021, aims to uplift the lives of youths, persons with disabilities, and women.





DFP party president Brian Mutale stated that the party is built on a strong foundation, representing young people’s aspirations.





Mr Mutale thanked the Zambia police for granting the party a permit to gather and called for respect for law enforcement.





Mr Mutale urged the public to shun tribal talk and hate speech, promoting the “One Zambia, One Nation” mantra. He confidently declared DFP will win the 2026 presidential elections with a landslide, ruling out political alliances.