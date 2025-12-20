NEW POLITICAL PARTY LAUNCHES IN LUSAKA
The Development Freedom Party (DFP) was launched today, with Brian Mutale as its leader. The party, formed in 2021, aims to uplift the lives of youths, persons with disabilities, and women.
DFP party president Brian Mutale stated that the party is built on a strong foundation, representing young people’s aspirations.
Mr Mutale thanked the Zambia police for granting the party a permit to gather and called for respect for law enforcement.
Mr Mutale urged the public to shun tribal talk and hate speech, promoting the “One Zambia, One Nation” mantra. He confidently declared DFP will win the 2026 presidential elections with a landslide, ruling out political alliances.
My Tribe is a curse. There are a lot of proffessions one can pursue than politics.It looks like we will have a political party in each village in Northern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces.
Learn to support each other. No wonder Kenneth Kaunda manipulated this Tribe for 27 years. Just good at talking.. empty noise. They can’t even register as voters, and yet they want to be Presidents.
Grow Up.
It’s scramble for presidency, Zambians will even fail to choose. And it’s like his party is pro Bill 7, listen to what he says; “The party, formed in 2021, aims to uplift the lives of youths, persons with disabilities, and women. DFP party president Brian Mutale stated that the party is built on a strong foundation, representing young people’s aspirations.” With the passing of Bill 7, it’s good that Youths, more Women and PLDs will now start representing themselves realizing their dreams and aspirations.