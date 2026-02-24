BREAKING: New poll shows 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of Trump ahead of State of the Union





A new poll released just days before President Trump’s State of the Union address paints a damning picture of a presidency hemorrhaging public support at a critical moment.





The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, conducted February 12 through 17 among 2,589 respondents, found that 60 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, with the majority of those expressing strong disapproval.

Only 39 percent said they approve of his performance, and polling averages from Decision Desk HQ put his approval even lower at 43.1 percent, with disapproval hitting 54.5 percent.





The numbers arrive as Trump and the Republican Party find themselves buried under an avalanche of self-inflicted wounds. Voters are increasingly alarmed by the administration’s failure to address the affordability crisis gripping American families, their deeply suspicious handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and a string of Democratic electoral victories that signal growing resistance to the MAGA agenda.





The week only got worse for Trump on Friday when the Supreme Court struck down the bulk of his sweeping tariff regime, dealing a significant blow to the centerpiece of his economic strategy.

Those tariffs had already done considerable damage, fracturing relationships with key allies like Canada and the European Union, sending global markets into a tailspin, and injecting deep uncertainty into an economy Americans were counting on him to stabilize.





Despite the collapsing poll numbers, Trump will take the podium before Congress on Tuesday to deliver his address.

He will do so knowing that a significant number of Democratic lawmakers are refusing to even show up, opting instead for counterprogramming events near the Capitol designed to highlight the real-world consequences of his administration’s policies on everyday Americans.





The message from the American people is becoming impossible to ignore. Six in ten have seen enough.