🇺🇸🇿🇦 NEW U.S. ENVOY TO SOUTH AFRICA SWORN IN: BRENT BOZELL III SET TO RESET AND STRENGTHEN BILATERAL TIES





L. Brent Bozell III has officially been sworn in as the United States Ambassador Designate to South Africa, marking a significant moment in relations between Washington and Pretoria.





In a statement, the U.S. Embassy confirmed that it looks forward to working under Bozell’s leadership to advance American priorities while deepening engagement with South Africa. His appointment signals renewed diplomatic focus on building a safer, stronger, and more prosperous United States through constructive international partnerships.





Bozell will formally assume his duties after presenting his credentials to the Government of South Africa, a key diplomatic step that will allow him to begin full engagement with South African leadership, institutions, and civil society.





Who is Brent Bozell III?



Brent Bozell III is a senior American public figure with extensive experience in policy advocacy, political engagement, and international relations. As Ambassador, he will represent the President of the United States and the American government, serving as the chief link between the two nations.





What he can help with in South Africa



As U.S. Ambassador, Bozell is expected to:



Strengthen diplomatic and political relations between the USA and South Africa





Promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation, creating opportunities for jobs and growth



Support security cooperation, including regional stability and countering transnational crime

.



Advance collaboration on energy, education, health, and technology



Engage on democracy, governance, and human rights, while respecting South Africa’s sovereignty



Restoring and strengthening USA–South Africa relations



At a time when relations between the two countries have faced tensions and misunderstandings, Bozell’s role will be crucial in rebuilding trust, improving dialogue, and finding common ground. His mission includes ensuring open communication, reducing diplomatic friction, and reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two nations.



The U.S. Embassy emphasized that continued engagement with South Africa remains a priority, highlighting the country’s strategic importance on the African continent and globally.



📌 All eyes will now be on the presentation of credentials, which will officially mark the start of Bozell’s tenure and a new chapter in U.S.–South Africa relations.