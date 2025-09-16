New video shows Charlie Kirk shooting suspect patrolling campus

Newly-released footage shows Charlie Kirk murder suspect, Tyler Robinson, patrolling a residential street close to Utah Valley University (UVU), just hours before he ass@ssinated the conservative activist last Wednesday, September 10.

Robinson, 22, is seen driving down a street in Orem at 8:23 a.m. in the same Dodge Challenger police say he drove to the UVU campus, home security video shows.

Just over an hour and a half later, at 9:57 a.m., Robinson is seen walking past the same security camera wearing a red t-shirt and gray shorts.

The outfit is different from the all-black clothing he was captured wearing in surveillance video from after the shooting.

Homeowner Jessa Packard, whose camera captured the haunting footage, said law enforcement descended on her quiet street shortly after the shooting, searching homes and retrieving security video.

Packard, a single mom of two, said she still feels uneasy, even with the suspect now in custody.

“There’s this really weird heaviness and I think, honestly, a lot of fear for me personally that hasn’t gone away. The fact that there was this murderer in my neighborhood, not knowing where he is but knowing he’s been through there, coursing things out, is a really eerie feeling,” she said.

Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday after a 33-hour manhunt.

He is being held without bail and is due to be charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.