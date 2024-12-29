New York Correctional Facility Under Scrutiny After Fatal Assault on Handcuffed Inmate ‘Robert Brooks’

At Marcy Correctional Facility in New York, 43-year-old Robert Brooks was repeatedly punched and kicked by prison officers while handcuffed on an infirmary bed. He succumbed to his injuries the following day, on December 10.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with political figures condemning the attack and the union representing the prison officers describing it as “incomprehensible,” according to NBC News. New York State Attorney General Letitia James is leading the investigation, calling the videos of the incident “shocking and disturbing” during a virtual news conference.

The video shows Brooks, handcuffed, being carried into the infirmary by several guards. Once on the bed, they proceed to punch and kick him. His bloodied face is visible as he is pulled upright, then violently yanked by his shirt collar and pushed against a window.

Following the attack, one of the 14 staff members involved resigned, and the others, including correctional officers, sergeants, and a prison nurse, were suspended without pay as the process to terminate them is underway. Although the officers did not activate their body cameras, the cameras were on standby and recorded the incident, though without audio.

As a result of this event, new regulations will require all officers to activate their body cameras during any direct interaction with prisoners.

Brooks’ family expressed their gratitude for the swift action to hold the officers accountable, saying in a statement, “We cannot understand how this could have happened in the first place. No one should have to lose a family member this way.”

The attack occurred on the evening of December 9, in a medical exam room, shortly after Brooks was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility to Marcy. An autopsy revealed preliminary findings suggesting asphyxia due to neck compression as the cause of death, and that his death resulted from actions by another person.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault, stemming from an incident involving his longtime girlfriend. Officials have not disclosed the reasons for his transfer to Marcy Correctional Facility, which is a medium-security prison.

A report from The Correctional Association of New York, an independent prison oversight group, had previously raised concerns about widespread abuse at Marcy Correctional Facility. The report indicated that 80% of incarcerated individuals had witnessed or experienced abuse, and nearly 70% reported incidents of racial discrimination or bias.

In response to the video, the union representing the prison staff stated, “What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day,” emphasizing that the incident was “the opposite of everything [the union] and its membership stand for.”