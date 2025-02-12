NEW ZAMBIA CURRENCY NOTES TO BOOST SECURITY, STABILITY, AND NATIONAL PRIDE – MUBITA



By vashary muleya Lusaka, Zambia.

The UPND government, through the Bank of Zambia, has announced the introduction of new bank notes, effective March 31, 2025. According to Pumulo Mubita, Kafulafuta UPND presidential campaign team media director, the decision to introduce new currency notes is not a sign of a weak currency, but rather a proactive measure to address various economic and security concerns.



“The introduction of new currency notes is a normal practice that many countries undertake to ensure the integrity and security of their currency,” said Mubita. “It’s not necessarily a sign of a weak currency, but rather a proactive measure to prevent counterfeiting, address inflation, and align with international standards.”



Mr mubita said the new currency notes will feature advanced security features, such as holograms, watermarks, and microprinting, to combat counterfeiting. This move is aimed at protecting the integrity of the Zambian currency and preventing financial losses due to counterfeiting.



In addition to enhanced security features, the new currency notes will also address concerns related to inflation, which has been a challenge for the Zambian economy in recent years. The introduction of new currency notes with higher denominations will help to keep up with rising prices and maintain the purchasing power of the currency.



Mr mubita said Other factors driving the introduction of new currency notes include economic reform, design and aesthetics, wear and tear, and standardization. The new currency notes will reflect changes in national symbols, landmarks, and cultural heritage, while also aligning with international standards.



“The design of the new currency notes will incorporate elements that celebrate Zambia’s rich heritage, including our unique flora and fauna, and breathtaking waterfalls,” said Mubita. “This will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of our currency but also promote national pride and identity.”



Speaking during a radio interview in MONGU Western province Mr Mubita has emphasized that the introduction of new currency notes is not a response to economic challenges, but rather a proactive measure to ensure the stability and integrity of the Zambian currency. The government has also assured the public that the current currency notes will remain legal tender until the specified exchange period.



The Bank of Zambia has announced plans to launch a country-wide sensitization campaign to educate the public about the new currency notes and their features. The campaign will aim to promote awareness and understanding of the new currency notes, as well as provide guidance on the exchange process.



The Minister of Finance and National Planning will soon issue a Statutory Instrument (SI) detailing the procedures for exchanging the old currency for the new. The SI will also specify the exchange period and designated exchange points across the country.



The public has been assured that the exchange process will be smooth and hassle-free, and that adequate measures will be put in place to prevent any disruptions to economic activities.



Mr mubita further said the introduction of new currency notes by the UPND government is a proactive measure aimed at promoting the integrity, security, and stability of the Zambian currency. The public has been assured that the new currency notes will be secure, efficient, and user-friendly, and that the exchange process will be smooth and hassle-free.



