NEWLY CONSTITUTED ACC BOARD RECEIVES ALLIANCE PARTNER BACK UP.



18 January 2025



Lusaka – National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Joseph Kasonde has commended the appointment of the new Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) board, describing it as a crucial milestone in Zambia’s ongoing fight against corruption.





Addressing the press this morning at Longacres Lodge, Mr. Kasonde emphasized that corruption deprives citizens of essential opportunities and undermines national development.



Furthermore, he called for the implementation of stricter penalties for offenders, arguing that this would act as a strong deterrent to those tempted by corrupt practices.





On the political front, Mr. Kasonde reaffirmed his party’s unwavering support for its alliance partner, the United Party for National Development (UPND), in the forthcoming by-elections for Petauke Central and Pambashe constituencies.



He asserted that recent electoral victories reflect growing public trust in the new dawn government.





Moreover, he underscored that the alliance remains focused on achieving electoral success rather than engaging in political vendettas.



In a significant appeal for national unity, Mr. Kasonde urged former President Edgar Lungu to reconcile with President Hakainde Hichilema and gracefully retire from active politics.





To this end, the NDC leader called upon the church to mediate this reconciliation process, drawing parallels with the late First President Kenneth Kaunda’s willingness to heed similar advice in 1991.



According to Mr. Kasonde, fostering peace and stability is imperative for Zambia’s sustained development.





Turning to internal party matters, the NDC leader issued a stern warning against disruptive behavior within party structures. He pledged to enforce disciplinary measures against errant members to safeguard the party’s integrity.



Additionally, he announced key appointments, including Patibeso Banda as Chairman Legal, Andrew Mwanza as Deputy Secretary General, and Christopher Katepu as Party Spokesperson.





Lastly, Mr. Kasonde further emphasized the collective responsibility of all Zambians to work toward national peace, unity, and progress. He highlighted that only through unity can the country achieve its developmental goals.



(C) THE FALCON