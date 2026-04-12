NEWLY ELECTED KABWE DISTRICT UPND CHAIRMAN GARRY DOMINGO EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO PARTY MEMBERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT





Newly elected Kabwe District Chairman of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Garry Domingo, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to party members for entrusting him with the leadership of the district.





In his message of appreciation, Domingo acknowledged the confidence that members have placed in him, describing his election as both an honour and a responsibility that must be handled with integrity. He emphasized that leadership is built on trust, noting that such a mandate should never be taken lightly or abused.





“A mandate is given by those who trust in one’s abilities and should not be abused,” he said, underscoring his commitment to responsible and transparent leadership.





Domingo further reaffirmed his intention to foster unity and collaboration within the party structures in Kabwe. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, stating that achieving the party’s goals in the district would require a collective effort, inclusiveness, and mutual respect among members.





He also hinted at a results-driven approach to his tenure, promising to work diligently with fellow party officials and grassroots members to deliver on the expectations that come with his new role.





His remarks signal a leadership style focused on accountability, cooperation, and service, as he begins his tenure at the helm of the UPND in Kabwe District



UPND MEDIA TEAM