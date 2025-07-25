Newly unearthed photos show top Trump official partying with Jeffrey Epstein

Another member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle has been shown with ties to deceased financier and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein: Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

According to The Daily Beast, in addition to taking trips on Epstein’s private plane, recently resurfaced pictures “show RFK Jr. at a New York Academy of Art gala with Epstein in in 1994, while files from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office show a listing for ‘Kennedy, Bobby & Mary’ in Epstein’s ‘little black book,’ which featured contacts for socialites and politicians, as well as the girls he sexually assaulted.”

Kennedy has been open about his ties to Epstein to some extent, saying during his independent presidential run last year before being named to Trump’s cabinet, “I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times. My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they offered us a ride to Palm Beach.”

Trump himself is facing renewed questions about his decades-old friendship with Epstein following the Justice Department’s announcement they had concluded their review of the Epstein sex trafficking case without making a majority of the files public, or unearthing a supposed “client list” Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously claimed was on her desk — outraging Trump’s own base and sending the White House into a scramble for damage control.

The controversy deepened following the Wall Street Journal’s reporting about a lewd birthday letter Trump sent Epstein in 2003, and reporting that Bondi alerted Trump he was in the Epstein files earlier this year, despite Trump denying she had told him any such thing a week ago. Trump has denied all of these reports and is moving to sue the Journal over the birthday letter story.

Kennedy, who hails from a legendary political dynasty, once operated in Democratic Party circles, but was estranged from his former allies as he sank deeper into conspiracy theories about vaccines and medical science.