Newlyweds and 16 others k!lled road crash shortly after wedding

At least 18 passengers have d!ed following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina State.

The accident occurred at about 8:00p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026 when two Golf commercial vehicles, traveling from opposite directions, lost control and collided.

According to the sources, one of the vehicles was conveying wedding guests from Dutsinma, while the other was coming from Kano with passengers.

The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, resulting in three passengers being severely burnt

The deceased were taken to General Hospital, Dutsinma.

Some of the victims have been identified as a groom, his bride and their friends.

According to the groom’s friend, Zakari Haradu Aboro, the vehicle was conveying the couple and their friends from Dutsinma to Kafin Soli when the accident occurred.

“I am deeply saddened, heartbroken to share a tragic news I witnessed firsthand this evening in Katsina State. I was among the groom’s friends celebrating the wedding Fatiha of a friend in Dutsinma. Just minutes after we left the bride’s house, heading for Kafin Soli, we received a devastating phone call. An anonymous voice informed us that the owner of the phone had d!ed in a terrible accident,” he wrote.

“In a state of panic, we later realized the victim was one of our own a fellow friend of the groom. Before we could even reach the scene, the news had already spread: the vehicle carrying the groom and his friends had been involved in a fatal accident on the Dutsinma-Kafin Soli road. Sixteen people lost their lives instantly, including the groom and the bride. This is a profoundly sad day. My deepest condolences go out to all the families and friends affected. May Allah grant them patience, comfort, and strength through this immense grief.”