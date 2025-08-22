NFF CONDEMNS REOPENING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY IN LUSAKA



Lusaka, 21 August 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The National Freedom Front (NFF) has strongly condemned the UPND government’s decision to re-establish an Israeli Embassy in Lusaka, describing it as a betrayal of Zambia’s liberation legacy and solidarity with 0ppr£ssed peoples.





In a statement issued to Smart Eagles, NFF Secretary General Harry Simuntala said reopening the Israeli mission was “a sovereign in$ult and a direct as$ault on Zambia’s liberation identity,” accusing the government of abandoning the nation’s historic stance against ap@rtheid, col0nial domination, and injustice.





“This is not diplomacy; it is a profound betrayal of the very values that founded our nation: solidarity with the oppr£ssed, moral clarity in foreign policy, and unyielding resistance to apartheid and colonial domination,” Mr. Simuntala said.





He argued that Zambia must not “aid and abet war crïmes” by normalizing relations with Israel at a time when the regime is accused of atrocities in Gaza, including the b0mbing of hospitals, refugee camps, and the blockade of humanitarian aid.





“Zambia’s silence at the United Nations — our abstentions on ceasefire resolutions — was cowardly complicity. But welcoming an embassy while the bl00d of childr£n still runs in the streets of Gaza? That is no longer neutrality. It is an active endorsement of gen0cide,” Mr Simuntala charged.





The NFF Secretary General cited reports by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and repeated UN resolutions that have characterized Israel’s policies towards Palestinians as aparth£id and vi0lations of international law.





Mr Simuntala further accused Zambia of betraying its closest liberation ally, South Africa, which is currently pursuing a gen0cide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.





“While South Africa stands up for justice, Zambia is breaking ranks to side with the accused. One nation leads with courage; the other sells its dignity to appease imperial interests in pursuit of imaginary economic favours. What does that make us?” he asked.



He added that the move dishonours Zambia’s liberation history, arguing that founding President Kenneth Kaunda and other freedom fighters would be “weeping in their graves” at the government’s decision.





The NFF announced that it will be staging a peaceful protest in solidarity with Palestine and said the police would be formally notified on Friday.



