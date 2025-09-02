NFF TO STAGE PROTEST AGAINST REOPENING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY IN ZAMBIA





The National Freedom Front (NFF) has announced that it will proceed with its planned peaceful protest tomorrow at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation against the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Zambia.





Party Secretary General Humphrey Simuntala says at least 300 people are expected to participate in the demonstration and urged others who share the party’s position to join the call for the closure of the embassy.





The Israeli Embassy in Zambia, which had remained closed for about 50 years, was officially reopened on 20th August, 2025, with both governments pledging to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors.





However, Mr. Simuntala told a press briefing this morning that NFF is demanding the closure of the mission until Israel complies with provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza causing famine on the Palestinian community.





He further argues that Israel must first be cleared of alleged crimes against humanity before Zambia normalizes diplomatic relations with what he terms a regime whose leaders have been declared international criminals by the International Criminal Court (ICC).





And NFF Legal Affairs Committee Chairperson Mulenga Tembo called on Israel to respect the ICJ’s provisional measures, the Geneva Conventions, humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.





Mr. Tembo dismissed Israel’s claim of self-defense against Hamas in Gaza, insisting that violations such as the bombing of schools and hospitals cannot be justified as such have brought untold misery on innocent Palestinians.



 Activist Nawa Sitali holds a Palestinian flag ahead of the protest in solidarity with the people of Palestine, following the ongoing Israeli-Gaza conflict that has affected millions of innocent civilians