NFF VOWS ACTION OVER REOPENING OF ISRAELI EMBASSY





Lusaka… Wednesday September 3, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The National Freedom Front (NFF) has accused the Zambia Police of attempting to block its planned peaceful protest against the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Zambia.





According to NFF Secretary General, Harry Simuntala, the party had notified the police weeks in advance about its intentions to stage a peaceful demonstration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.





“However, as we were preparing to protest, we received intelligence reports that the police were getting ready to arrest anyone found protesting at the Ministry,” Mr. Simuntala said.



He added that the party views the conduct of the police as unprofessional and will be taking the matter further.





“We are reporting the Police Command to the Police Complaints Commission and we are also writing to the Director of the Public Protector over the unprofessional conduct of the men and women in uniform,” he told Smart Eagles.





Mr. Simuntala further revealed that the NFF will not end its action there but will also be petitioning relevant government ministries.





“We intend to write to both the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, petitioning them on why they allowed the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in this country,’ he stated.