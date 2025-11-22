NFL legend Jerry Rice donates nearly $700k to clear student lunch debt

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is renowned for his legendary career, filled with records, rings, and spectacular plays. However, his most recent achievement is entirely off the field.

The 63-year-old former San Francisco 49ers star and his wife, Latisha Pelayo, have made a substantial impact by donating over $667,000 to eliminate student lunch debt across the nation.

According to NewsNation, their contribution cleared the overdue balances at 103 schools, providing relief from a significant financial burden for thousands of families and ensuring students can receive meals without the stress of an outstanding balance.

Rice shared the driving force behind the initiative, stating, “No child should ever step into a classroom hungry. Our responsibility is to plant strong seeds for the next generation to thrive.”

To fully understand the impact of meal debt on students, Rice visited an elementary school in the Bay Area. This firsthand experience led him to broaden his initiative well beyond a single school district.

The community immediately embraced the generous act, with social media users commending it as one of the most significant contributions they’ve witnessed from an NFL icon.

Furthermore, Rice’s donation inspired a wave of local support, as a collective of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs publicly committed to matching the funds and expanding the initiative to eliminate meal debt in other California school districts.

The issue of school meal debt is gaining increasing national attention. This initiative by Rice is an extension of his continuous collaboration with fellow 49ers legend Steve Young, as both strive to increase awareness of food insecurity in the Bay Area.

“Honored to join up with our Bay Area community and my main man #80 to support something always very close to our hearts over the years: lifting families up in our backyard during the holiday season,” Young previously said in a post shared on Instagram. “Even the smallest thing that you might not think to give your local food bank — like a extra can or two — could end up making the biggest impact in someone’s life. When measured across the entire network, those few extras can turn into a mountain. And Jerry says we could always use plenty of rice.”

The School Lunch Debt Cancellation Act of 2025 was recently introduced in the Senate by John Fetterman, with co-sponsors Richard Blumenthal and Peter Welch, according to Complex.

This federal proposal would mandate that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) eliminates all student meal debt across the country. Additionally, it would require the USDA to reimburse school districts using Commodity Credit Corporation funds, while also expanding the department’s authority to utilize these funds for various food assistance programs.

As of this writing, the bill has not moved forward in Congress.