NFL Player Marshawn Kneeland D!ed from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, Texted Family Goodbye

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 24, following what authorities describe as an apparent mental health crisis that ended in suicide. Newly obtained police dispatch audio reveals that Kneeland had sent farewell messages to his family shortly before his death, leading his loved ones and team officials to contact authorities out of concern for his safety.

According to audio obtained by TMZ, Kneeland’s girlfriend told dispatchers that she had received a troubling message from him late Wednesday night and was attempting to reach his agent for help. She informed officers that Kneeland was armed and had a history of mental health struggles, warning that he had expressed intentions to “end it all.” The National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys were also in contact with police that night, reporting that the player had been sending goodbye texts to family members.

Police in Frisco, Texas, later confirmed that Kneeland had been involved in a brief pursuit around 10:39 p.m. after officers attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation. He reportedly fled the scene, and minutes later, officers discovered his vehicle crashed on the Dallas Parkway. Kneeland was not inside, prompting a search that ended several hours later when his body was found around 1:30 a.m. inside a portable toilet. Officials said he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The devastating news has sent shockwaves through the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys organization. In a statement, the team said, “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend, Catalina, and his family.”

Kneeland, a standout at Western Michigan University, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was in his second season with the team. Just days before his death, he had made headlines for recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

His agent, Jonathan Perzley, expressed deep grief in a statement, saying, “I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night. I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream of being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”