NFL star Stefon Diggs confirms he and Cardi B are expecting a baby boy

NFL star Stefon Diggs, who is expecting a baby with Cardi B, revealed the s£x of the unborn child ahead of the upcoming birth.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, the New England Patriots wide receiver, 31, opened up about his baby on the way with pregnant rapper Cardi B, revealing the s3x of their little one and what he’s most excited to do when the newborn arrives.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

Elsewhere at the event, Diggs spoke with Extra and shared that he and the Am I the Drama? artist were expecting their baby together “real soon.”

“It’s supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck,” he told the outlet.

Cardi, 33, first revealed in an interview on CBS Mornings back in September that she’s pregnant with her fourth child, due before her tour launches in February.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B told anchor Gayle King, in a pre-taped interview.

Responding to King’s messages of congratulations, Cardi born Belcalis Almánzar — expressed her thanks and shared, “I’m excited.”

“I’m happy,” she said. “I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work — but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

The Grammy winner, who shares kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 13 months, with estranged husband Offset, also praised Stefon for empowering her to go after her goals.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she continued. “Feeling safe is feeling confident, feeling like you could do it. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”