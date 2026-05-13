Ngizwe Mchunu finally speaks after house was burnt down to ashes

Ngizwe Mchunu’s rural home in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal, burnt down and sparked widespread sympathy.

Several public figures quickly shared their support. These included Bonginkosi Khanyile from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA’s provincial chairperson in KZN.

Unknown Men Allegedly Visited Before the Fire

According to Nhlaka Production, three unknown men arrived looking for Ngizwe. However, Ngizwe was in Johannesburg at the time.

Shortly after the men left, the family discovered that the rondavels were burning.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear. Meanwhile, Ngizwe said he has never experienced conflict in the area.

In a video shared by Nhlaka Production, the emotional media personality explained what happened.

“I received a phone call from my wife’s sister, who told me that three men came looking for me. But shortly after they left, the family realised that there was a fire,” he began.

“I moved in here in 2014, and my neighbours are not my enemies. And I don’t have enemies who would do something like this,” he added.

Ngizwe’s Son and Floda React to the Tragedy

Zoso later interviewed Ngizwe’s son, S’bani Mchunu, about the devastating fire.

“We are going through a difficult time. The fire has destroyed everything in my father’s house,” he began.

“What hurts the most is that there were children inside the house, and if those men had locked them inside, they would have possibly died,” he added.

Meanwhile, Floda reportedly rushed back from a Cape Town gig after hearing the news.

The burnt homestead belongs to Floda, following the arrangement in their polygamous marriage.

Photos and videos showed Floda and Ngizwe emotionally inspecting the damage caused by the fire.