NGIZWE MCHUNU REFUSES TO APOLOGISE TO JULIUS MALEMA OVER R60 MILLION DRUG ALLEGATIONS — FIERY WAR OF WORDS ESCALATES AS LEGAL BATTLE AND CALLS FOR JAIL TIME SHAKE SOUTH AFRICAN POLITICS



A major political showdown is unfolding after Ngizwe Mchunu refused to apologise to EFF leader Julius Malema over explosive allegations that have now led to legal action.





The controversy began after Mchunu claimed that Malema received R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers — a serious accusation that Malema has strongly denied. In response, Malema has taken legal action, demanding a public apology as well as R1 million in damages for defamation.





But instead of backing down, Mchunu has doubled down on his statements, making it clear that he is not afraid of legal consequences.



In a series of strong remarks, Mchunu said he would not apologise and went even further by launching personal attacks, claiming Malema has “sold out South Africans” and insisting that he should go to jail and serve his sentence.





The exchange has quickly turned into a full-blown political clash, drawing massive attention online and dividing public opinion.



Supporters of Malema argue that the allegations are serious and damaging, and that taking legal action is necessary to protect his name and reputation.





On the other hand, some back Mchunu’s stance, saying he is speaking out without fear and challenging powerful political figures.





As tensions rise, the situation highlights deep divisions in South African politics, where legal battles, public accusations, and strong rhetoric continue to dominate the national conversation.





With the case now heading into legal territory, many are watching closely to see whether this will end in court — or escalate even further.