NGOCC APPLAUDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS



PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release



10th April 2026



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) welcomes and commends President Hakainde Hichilema on the recent appointments to the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ) as announced by State House on 9th April 2026. Specifically, the appointment of 28 women out of the 40 nominees to the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal and High Court marks a notable step toward correcting historical gender imbalances within critical governance institutions.





This progress reflects a growing recognition that inclusive leadership strengthens justice delivery, democratic governance, and public confidence in state institutions. These nominations also affirm that with political will, it is possible to make merit-based appointments that include qualified female citizens that are readily available to serve.





These appointments further represent a significant advance in Zambia’s global and regional commitments to gender equality and inclusive governance. They conform to international and regional frameworks that include the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, the African Union Agenda 2063, the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa as well as Sustainable Development Goal Number five (05). Most importantly, the appointments are firmly consistent with the Constitution of Zambia, which enshrines the principles of equality, non discrimination, and inclusive representation in public institutions.





We also take the opportunity to extend our congratulations to all the appointed women and men, whose nominations, pending National Assembly approval, reflect trust in their competence, integrity, and dedication to public service. We wish them success as they prepare to assume these important responsibilities in service of the Republic of Zambia.





While we acknowledge this positive progress, we urge the President to continue applying the same commitment to gender responsive and inclusive appointments across all sectors of Government, including parastatal bodies and other public offices. In this regard, we reiterate our call for the establishment of the Gender Commission as provided for in Article 231of the Constitution of Zambia, to ensure continuous oversight of gender mainstreaming across the public and private sectors.





Sustained and intentional action is essential to ensure that women are equally represented at all levels of decision making.



ISSUED:

for/NGOCC



Ms. Anne Mbewe-Anamela

NGOCC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR