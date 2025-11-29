NGOCC BEMOANS NULLIFICATION OF CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY SEAT



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council — NGOCC — has expressed sadness over the nullification of the Chawama Constituency seat previously held by Honorable Tasila Lungu.





This follows the decision by Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, who declared the seat vacant after a vote by Members of Parliament, in line with Article 72 subsection 2 paragraph C of the Constitution.





NGOCC says the development is a major setback to women’s representation in Parliament, noting that Zambia has never surpassed 18 percent female representation, with numbers declining since the 2021 elections.





The organisation says the ongoing burial impasse of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, prevented Hon. Tasila Lungu from fully executing her duties, ultimately resulting in the loss of another woman-held seat.



NGOCC has urged political parties to demonstrate commitment to women’s empowerment by adopting female candidates in the upcoming Chawama by-election.





The Speaker has since begun the process of notifying the Electoral Commission of Zambia to facilitate the by-election.



