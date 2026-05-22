NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe and Ketty Nanyangwe  Detained at Kabwata Police

NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe and Ketty Nanyangwe have been arrested by the Police and locked up at Kabwata Police station for causing violence at Civic Centre and for forging an UPND adoption certificate in order for Ketty to stand as Mayor
Beauty Katebe is the PF woman who was against Bill 7 and worked with the opposition to undermine the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema
These two are detained for forgery and for political violence
Am not sure if this is right or not. How’re these two involved in the upnd adoption process
Oh, Katie, is former mayor, she’s just disgracing herself
Katebe isn’t PF you idiots. She stood with HH during opposition since when did she join PF??