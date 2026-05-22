NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe and Ketty Nanyangwe  Detained at Kabwata Police

NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe and Ketty Nanyangwe have been arrested by the Police and locked up at Kabwata Police station for causing violence at Civic Centre and for forging an UPND adoption certificate in order for Ketty to stand as Mayor



Beauty Katebe is the PF woman who was against Bill 7 and worked with the opposition to undermine the leadership of president Hakainde Hichilema

These two are detained for forgery and for political violence