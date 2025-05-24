NGOCC CONCERNED BY THE DELAYED PUBLICATION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL





The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has noted the delay in the publication of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with serious concern. It may be recalled that on 25th March 2025, the Minister of Justice Hon. Princess Kasune MP delivered a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, outlining the thirteen proposed amendments with specific timelines.





As of 21st May 2025, the Government was supposed to publish the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Gazette for 30 days. This was for the purpose of public consultation in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution, Cap 1. However, as of 23rd May 2025, the said Bill was not published.





The non-adherence to the timelines in this very important process is a cause for serious concern. Given the sensitivities around matters of constitutional amendments, the least the government can do is miss critical timelines. What is even more worrying is the government’s reluctance to proactively engage the members of the public over this delay. In fact, this delay casts serious doubts on the government’s ability to meet the tight deadlines set, let alone deliver on this task in time before the August 2026 general elections.





It has been NGOCC’s position over the years that the low numbers of women, persons with disabilities and youth, were in part, due to inadequate legal and policy framework. Therefore, we have been desirous to see the proposed amendment aimed at addressing this historic exclusion of the marginalized groups.





In view of the above, we challenge the government to update the nation on the constitutional amendment process and particularly, explain the delay in the release of the Bill and the implication on other processes thereafter.





ISSUED:

for/NGOCC



Beauty Katebe

NGOCC BOARD CHAIRPERSON