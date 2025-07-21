NGOCC Condemns Online Circulation of Obscene Videos

The Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council –NGOCC- has condemned the growing circulation of obscene material involving Zambians on digital platforms.

NGOCC Executive Director, ANNE ANAMELA, says the situation reflects a rapid moral decline among Zambians.

Mrs. ANAMELA has called on the Church and other stakeholders to intervene before the trend leads to further erosion of societal values.

Speaking to ZNBC News, she urged young people to seek alternative, dignified means of earning a living rather than engaging in obscene videos

Mrs. ANAMELA also expressed support for Vice-President MUTALE NALUMANGO’s stance that pornography should not be normalised or accepted as business as usual in Zambia.

She stressed that Zambia must uphold its identity as a Christian nation by rejecting such behaviour.