NGOCC DATES UPND AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has disclosed that over 300 women have expressed interest in contesting for political office under the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during ongoing political party engagement meetings, NGOCC Board Chairperson, Beauty Katebe, urged the ruling party to ensure that women are equally accommodated in elective positions under the first-past-the-post system, rather than relying heavily on the mixed-member proportional representation framework as provided for under Act No. 13 of 2025.





Ms. Katebe emphasized the need for deliberate efforts to increase women’s participation in mainstream electoral contests, noting that despite the good initiative of proportional representation, it may not be sufficient to guarantee meaningful inclusion.





Meanwhile, UPND National Elections Chairperson, Likando Mweemba Mufalali, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to achieving at least a 30 percent threshold for women’s representation ahead of the 2026 polls. He stated that President Hakainde Hichilema is keen on promoting women’s inclusion in governance and political leadership.





Mr. Mufalali further disclosed that the party is committed to provide financial support to female candidates, particularly in the procurement of campaign materials. He noted that financial constraints remain one of the biggest barriers to women’s political participation, hence the party’s focus on easing this burden.





And the NGOCC delegation, which included NGOCC Board Publicity Secretary, NGOCC Executive Director ,representatives from the Zambia National Association of Women with Disabilities, Young Women in Action, and the Zambia National Women’s Lobby, among others, commended the party for its commitment to the 30 percent target but stressed the need for immediate and practical support mechanisms, especially for women and persons living with disabilities, ahead of the 2026 general elections.





The delegation also called on the UPND to adopt the “zebra model” in the allocation of positions.



The model promotes alternating representation between men and women to ensure gender balance, particularly under the mixed-member proportional representation system.



By Chibesa Cecilia Mungulube

NGOCC