NGOCC DEFENDS KATEBE’S PRESENCE AT TONSE MANIFESTO LAUNCH



“Yesterday, the NGOCC Board Chairperson, Ms. Beauty Katebe, and Board Publicity Secretary, Ms. Leah Mitaba, attended the launch of the Tonse Alliance manifesto at the invitation of the alliance leadership As observers.





Their participation formed part of NGOCC’s broader strategic engagement to monitor and assess the extent to which political parties are mainstreaming gender in their policies and commitments.





At the launch, the Tonse Alliance committed to a 30 percent representation of women, a notable pledge that underscores the ongoing advocacy for increased women’s participation in political leadership.





NGOCC is holding engagement meetings with all political parties to advocate for specific percentages of women to be adopted ahead of the August 13 general elections.”