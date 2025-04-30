NGOCC DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR 10-MONTH-OLD STAMPEDE VICTIM



The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has noted with sadness that a 10-month-old baby died in Livingstone in a stampede. We have also learnt that this incident was caused by members of the public jostling for money, which was allegedly tossed to the crowd by Livingstone Mayor Ms. Constance Muleabai.



First and foremost, we wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family of the 10-month-old baby.



We would like to also take this opportunity to remind our leaders that leadership is a call to service with humility and respect for the citizenry, especially for the vulnerable. Our leaders are dutybound to use existing governance structures to ensure resources are distributed fairly and equally among citizens and not through unconventional means.



This act is testament to the prevailing high poverty levels in the country and the challenges that families are facing at personal and household levels. However, leaders should not take advantage of the citizenry’s vulnerabilities and treat them in dehumanizing ways such as the Livingstone incident. This is not only irresponsible but reflects a lack of respect for human dignity. What compounds this situation is that a life has been lost in circumstances that could have been avoided.



In this regard, we urge the relevant authorities and the Zambia Police in particular, to take keen interest in this matter and ensure justice prevails for the 10-month-old baby. We also demand that all people involved in this very sad incident are sanctioned.



ISSUED:

for/NGOCC



Anne Mbewe-Anamela

NGOCC EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR