NGOCC DISMISSES CLAIMS OF SUPPORTING BILL 7, DEMANDS RETRACTION OVER LEAKED AUDIO ALLEGATIONS

NGOCC Distances Itself from Allegedly Funded NGOs Backing Bill No. 7





The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has strongly distanced itself from claims suggesting it is among civil society organisations allegedly funded by the UPND government to support the controversial Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025.



Addressing the media at the NGOCC Secretariat in Lusaka, Board Chairperson Ms. Beauty Katebe condemned the allegations as “unfounded, misleading, and malicious.” The accusations surfaced from a circulating telephone recording in which a purported Member of Parliament implies that certain NGOs, including NGOCC, may have received financial backing to endorse the Bill.





“Let us be clear and categorical: NGOCC distances itself from these allegations,” Katebe stated firmly, adding that such insinuations are a direct affront to the organisation’s credibility and longstanding legacy of advocacy for good governance and inclusive democracy.







She reminded the public that NGOCC had already publicly rejected Bill No. 7 on June 2, 2025, citing concerns over the lack of inclusivity, transparency, and broad-based consultation in its formulation. The organisation maintains that the process failed to meet basic democratic standards and excluded key voices especially women, youth, and marginalized communities.





“Our position remains unchanged and resolute,” Katebe reiterated. “We reject any process that sidelines citizens, and we have not, at any point, accepted funding to support such a flawed constitutional amendment process.”





NGOCC, an umbrella organisation representing over 100 women’s rights groups across Zambia, has built its reputation on non-partisan advocacy and rights-based engagement. Katebe emphasized that the council’s mandate is to amplify the voices of the voiceless not to serve political interests.





“These accusations must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. We demand an immediate retraction and public clarification from those responsible for spreading this misinformation,” she said.





The organization also took the opportunity to urge fellow civil society actors and the general public to remain alert to political manipulation and to safeguard Zambia’s democratic space from being undermined by covert campaigns and divisive narratives.



©️ KUMWESU | July 22, 2025