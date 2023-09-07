NGOCC ENGAGES FAZ OVER SEXUAL HARASMENT CASES WITHIN COPPER QUEENS

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) convened a crucial meeting at Football House with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to address the alarming allegations of sexual harassment surrounding female football players.

The discussion extended beyond harassment, encompassing a broad spectrum of issues affecting women in football.

The meeting held on Tuesday, aimed to foster collaboration between the two organizations to protect and promote the rights of women and girls in the sports industry.

This gathering was prompted by recurring reports of sexual harassment involving Zambian female footballers, particularly during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The NGOCC delegation included Patricia MMubanga, President of the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), along with Whitney Mulobela, OB Coordinator for Communication, Advocacy, and Networking, and Samuel C.C Mwanakatwe, Programs Officer and Knowledge Management.

However, during the meeting, Anne Mbewe Anamela, Executive Director of NGOCC, stressed the importance of creating a safe environment where female athletes can openly voice their challenges within the organization. She emphasized the need to break the culture of silence, particularly among women and girls, who may fear embarrassment or victim-blaming.

In response, FAZ’s Head of Administration, Colonel Andrew Siame, pointed out the structural changes FAZ has implemented to support women in football. He highlighted the creation of positions, such as the National Women’s Coordinator, specifically dedicated to addressing the welfare of women in football.

Beyond sexual harassment, both organizations discussed how sports, especially football, can play a role in combating gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. Grace Sinkamba, NGOCC Board Chairperson, emphasized the importance of eliminating GBV to ensure that female national team selections are based on merit rather than submission to harassment.

Siame expressed FAZ’s commitment to improving women’s football welfare and its willingness to collaborate with NGOCC and the broader women’s movement to integrate gender equality into football.

While the meeting aimed to address the issue of sexual harassment and promote awareness against GBV in football, it also provided an opportunity for NGOCC to congratulate the women’s National Team for their outstanding performance on the global stage, representing Zambia with pride.

Kalemba