NGOCC U-TURNS ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT, REJECTS BILL NO. 7





NGOCC REJECTS BILL NO. 7



The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has firmly rejected the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, citing deep concerns over both the content and the opaque nature of the reform process.





The Chairperson Beauty Katebe says while they acknowledge certain positive elements within the Bill, such as efforts to curb by-election costs and improve legal clarity, NGOCC has condemned the overall process as lacking the transparency, inclusivity, and consultation it had anticipated.





She says of particular concern is the Bill’s failure to guarantee adequate representation for women, youth, and persons with disabilities groups that remain significantly underrepresented.





NGOCC has since called on the government to halt the current process and re-engage in a genuinely participatory and equitable constitutional reform.





Earlier NGOCC had supported the constitution amendments a position that they have now u-turned.



