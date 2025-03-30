NGOCC UNHAPPY WITH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR SNUBBING WOMEN IN CABINET



The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has issued a scathing rebuke of President Hakainde Hichilema’s latest Cabinet appointment, accusing him of systematically sidelining women from key leadership positions.





Following the dismissal of Hon. Gary Nkombo as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, the President had yet another opportunity to promote gender equality. Instead, NGOCC says he reinforced the entrenched patriarchy by appointing yet another male Member of Parliament.



“This is not just an oversight, it is an outright refusal to acknowledge the need for gender parity in governance,” charged NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe. “With only four women in a Cabinet of 25, this administration is clearly failing to live up to its commitments on inclusivity.”





The organization condemned what it called “deliberate political exclusion” of women, arguing that Zambia’s leadership remains an old boys’ club where women’s capabilities are continuously disregarded.



“We refuse to sit back and watch as this government systematically undermines women’s rightful place in leadership. President Hichilema’s actions prove that his administration is content with token representation rather than real gender equality,” Katebe fumed.





NGOCC also took aim at Zambia’s electoral system, which it says is structurally designed to block women, youth, and persons with disabilities from meaningful participation.





“This exclusion is intentional, and it must be dismantled. The government cannot continue to hide behind weak constitutional clauses such as Article 259, which is constantly manipulated to justify the exclusion of women,” the organization declared.





The group demanded immediate constitutional reforms to introduce Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMPR), warning that failure to act would result in stronger resistance from women’s rights activists and civil society.



“The time for polite appeals is over. If this government refuses to respect women, then we will mobilize, protest, and ensure that gender equality is no longer ignored,” Katebe warned.





NGOCC further called on Zambians to reject any leadership that continues to suppress women’s representation, urging Parliament and civil society to demand serious reforms.





“The President cannot claim to champion democracy while locking women out of decision-making spaces. This is a betrayal, and we will not stand for it,” Katebe emphasized.





As the pressure mounts, NGOCC has vowed to intensify its advocacy, warning that it will not hesitate to escalate its demands until Zambia achieves true gender parity in leadership.



