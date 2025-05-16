NGOCC Urges Political Parties to Prioritize Female Candidates in Upcoming By-Elections

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has called on political parties to adopt female candidates in the forthcoming by-elections, emphasizing the need for inclusive and gender-balanced leadership.

In a press statement issued today, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Mbewe-Anamela appealed to all political parties contesting the Lumezi National Assembly by-election and the ward by-elections in Fibalala and Tuuwa Wards to take deliberate steps to include women in their candidate lists.

“Political parties have a duty to uphold the tenets of good governance, including fairness, inclusion and equality in their leadership,” the statement read.

NGOCC expressed concern over the persistent underrepresentation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in political processes, despite repeated commitments by political players to reverse the trend.

To address this challenge, the organisation launched the “Her Time is Now” campaign aimed at encouraging political parties and voters to support marginalized groups in both by-elections and the upcoming 2026 general elections.

“Over the years, we have observed a sad pattern where women and other marginalized groups are left out in the adoption of candidates. This must change,” said Mbewe-Anamela.

NGOCC, in collaboration with the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), recently engaged political parties to increase inclusivity at parliamentary and local government levels. As a result of these engagements, twenty-six political parties signed a communiqué pledging to promote the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in decision-making roles through affirmative action.

The organisation views the upcoming by-elections as a critical test of political parties’ sincerity in implementing their commitments.

“We see the upcoming Lumezi parliamentary by-election as well as the two ward by-elections in Luapula and Western Provinces as an opportunity for both the ruling party and opposition political parties to demonstrate their commitment towards inclusion,” said Mbewe-Anamela.

NGOCC reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring and advocating for greater gender representation in Zambia’s political landscape.

