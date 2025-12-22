NG’OMA HAILS HICHILEMA ON HIS RE-ELECTION AS SADC CHAIRPERSON



BUYZED Founder and Chief Executive Officer Evans Ng’oma, has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on his election as incoming Southern African Development Community interim Chairperson.





Speaking to ZANIS in an exclusive interview, Mr Ng’oma said the election of President Hichilema is evidence that the SADC region has confidence in his leadership.





ZANIS reports Mr Ng’oma expressed confidence in the election of President Hichilema, noting that the President will meet the expectations of the SADC member states.



He stressed that President Hichilema’s election places Zambia on the international map, as SADC is a respected regional bloc.





Mr Ng’oma has since implored all well-meaning Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema’s election as interim incoming SADC Chairperson.





President Hichilema was elected as the interim incoming SADC Chairperson during the virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held on Wednesday, 17th December 2025.





His election was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who chaired the Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.





President Ramaphosa, who is the interim Chairperson of SADC, congratulated President Hichilema and pledged to work closely with him.



Zanis