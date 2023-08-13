Niamey filled with fear and fury as ECOWAS threatens to use force

In Niamey, the capital of Niger, Zara Kada offers servings of rice, fish, and vegetables to her patrons who are seated on wooden benches. The widowed mother of seven depends on this company for her survival, but it is in jeopardy due to the rise in food costs caused by the economic sanctions that were put in place when the military took over.

“The price of cooking oil has gone up in addition to that of rice. In just one week, there has been an increase of 2,500F CFA ($4: £3), she explains as she stands beside her modest food stand. This is an issue for us because there will be no profits, only loses if I cook the rice and I can’t sell it.

Mohamed Bazoum, the nation’s democratically elected president, was ousted by the Niger army two weeks ago, drawing strong international criticism.

The sixth military takeover in the region in just three years is being resisted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Abdel Fatau Musah, the head of Ecowas security, tells the BBC, “We are drawing the line in the sand.”

He states that there is a virus and wonders whose country would be the next if we do not resolutely halt what has occurred there.

Therefore, Ecowas reacted swiftly by stopping all financial transactions and electricity supply. In a particularly severe step for the landlocked Niger, ECOWAS also closed its land borders, preventing vital imports.

Following a second emergency conference on the Niger situation, regional leaders have now ordered the creation of a military force on standby, ready to invade the nation should the military maintain its hold on power.

Real rage at the responses of the regional governments and the prospect of military intervention can be seen on the streets of Niamey.

The Niger soldiers are prepared to defend their nation from any type of invasion. They may rely on having the backing of the general public as well as its allies. We’re prepared,” declares Bana Ibrahim.

The 46-year-old is one of the unit’s leaders. The self-defense unit was formed in response to the Ecowas statement.

We are here to defend our country because the country is being attacked by ECOWAS mercenaries, says Moudi Moussa, another member of the force. They are what I refer to as mercenaries working for [French President Emmanuel] Macron. Therefore, we are here to defend Niger and its people.

Since the coup, businesses like Ms. Kada’s have suffered, while Ibrahim Souleymane’s is doing better.

He selects white, blue, and red pieces of cloth from his crowded tailor shop to represent the Russian tricolour.

“I began making flags when the [General] Tchiani coup was about to happen. For Russia in particular. Because they use it to assist our fighters who have seized control, a lot of people come to buy it, he claims.

Even though the flags of Russia and France, the previous colonial power in Niger, share the same colours, some people’s opinions of the two European nations couldn’t be more dissimilar.

“Because we are at war with France, people buy it [the Russian flag]. The military wants to put an end to France’s long history of causing us issues, says Mr. Souleymane.

The coup has sparked widespread anti-French sentiment throughout the nation. Paris is accused of unfairly profiting from Niger’s natural wealth while the majority of the population lives in poverty and continuing to exercise undue influence there even after independence.

Moscow has developed tight ties with the nearby countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, two other former French possessions that have recently experienced military coups. Through its propaganda channels, Russia is portrayed as a superior ally for African nations.

As a result of its diminished reputation among the populace in several francophone nations, France is now supporting ECOWAS’ unpopular action in Niger.

The Parisian administration issued a statement in which it “affirms its full support for all the conclusions” of the meeting this week.

As Mr. Bazoum was a close ally of both the US and France and permitted them to have military bases in the country to help fight Islamist insurgents who are targeting the entire Sahel region of West Africa, regional heads of state are being accused on social media networks of serving the interests of Western powers.

Ecowas has been charged with being influenced by France by protesters.

But what are the chances that ECOWAS will follow through on its threat to employ force?

According to West Africa analyst Marie-Roger Biloa, “They still say it’s on the table, but I think it’s up for negotiation.”

There are many people who oppose the military option, which will prove to be quite delicate. Even past Nigerian leaders and prime ministers are pleading with you not to assault their nation militarily. The populace will suffer greatly as a result.

Ms. Biloa thinks that in order to prevent additional coups on the continent, particularly in cases where military elites might take advantage of the inadequacies of civilian authority to gain power, regional leaders will need to find a solution.

She claims that African governments are struggling to meet the requirements of the populace.

“You have a vast population that is extremely young, unemployed, and uncertain of the future. You can always find supporters for you when you oust the incumbent in this political environment.

Ms Kada is concerned that an ECOWAS invasion could unleash a dangerous Pandora’s Box on her nation from her food stall back in Niamey.

Conflicts like this one are difficult to predict because we only know how they begin.