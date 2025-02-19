Nick Cannon Blames Meagan Good For Having Children With Different Women; Here Is Why

Nick Cannon poked a joke at his good friend Meagan Good, suggesting she was why he had many children with different women.

Appearing on the We Playing Spades podcast, Nick said he was attracted to Meagan Good, who has been a friend since their teenage years. He, however, explained that although they were close, they were never in a romantic relationship.

“We [were] too young to date… I don’t want to call it date…I would say she was the first person to ever really break my heart,” he joked.

The host then escalated the humor saying….“This is why this [man] got 80 baby mamas because it started there… You’re the villain in this story.”

Records indicate Nick Cannon had his first set of twins with his ex-wife and celebrated singer, Mariah Carey, in 2011. They divorced in 2016 and he welcomed a son with model Brittany Bell, in 2017. Between 2020 and 2022, he had nine more children with Bell and four other women.

Reports indicate Cannon always goes out of his way to connect with his kids for the holidays, whether it’s Christmas or Easter. Last year, he discussed how he was celebrating Thanksgiving with all his children.

He explained that he envisioned himself being quite full by the end of the day, as some people planned the day with dishes such as sweet potato pie and fried turkey.

Nick previously opened up about his diagnosis with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD). As a strong advocate for mental health, and has decided to come public about his struggles.

Speaking to People Magazine, he emphasized needing help for the condition, following a test. He explained, at the time, that conversations about his mental health could help other people find help for their challenges.

“I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way. To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too,” he stated.