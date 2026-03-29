Nick Cannon Drops a Brutal History Bomb on Democrats: They’re Still the Party of the KKK.





Nick Cannon just went there on his show “The Big Drive,” sitting down with Amber Rose and agreeing 100 percent when she said Democrats don’t care about people of color. Cannon fired back with cold facts: “People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK. People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves.”





He’s right, and the left is melting down because inconvenient truth hurts.



Straight history: The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War to protect it, opposed the 13th Amendment that ended it, and founded the Ku Klux Klan in 1865 right after the war. The KKK was a Democrat terrorist arm to intimidate Black voters and Republicans during Reconstruction. Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Democrat and ex-Confederate general, became its first Grand Wizard. Democrats pushed Black Codes, Jim Crow laws, poll taxes, literacy tests, and lynchings for decades to keep power in the South.





Republicans? Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, issued the Emancipation Proclamation and led the fight to end slavery. Republicans passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to free the slaves, grant citizenship, and protect voting rights. The GOP was born as the anti-slavery party in 1854. Black Americans voted overwhelmingly Republican for generations because they knew who stood with them.





Liberals scream “party switch” every time this comes up, but that’s a convenient myth. The same Southern Democrats who filibustered civil rights bills stayed Democrats for decades. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed with higher Republican support than Democratic. Most segregationist Dixiecrats never flipped. Democrats just rebranded their control tactics: from chains to welfare dependency, from separate but equal to identity politics that keeps people divided and voting blue.





Nick Cannon isn’t pushing some wild theory. He’s stating plain American history that schools stopped teaching because it doesn’t fit the narrative that Democrats are the saviors of minorities. The party that once owned slaves and wore white hoods now claims to own the moral high ground on race while pushing policies that trap generations in poverty and fatherless homes.





Facts over feelings. The Democratic Party has a racist past it never fully reckoned with. It weaponized race then and it weaponizes race now. Republicans ended slavery and fought for equal rights under the law. Cannon said it out loud, and millions are nodding along. The outrage from the left proves one thing: they hate when history exposes the con.