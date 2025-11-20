Nicki Minaj Becomes First Rapper to Address United Nations

Nicki Minaj gave credit to President Donald Trump during her U.N. speech on Tuesday, acknowledging his role in highlighting violence in Nigeria, but she stressed she is not taking any political side.

The rapper, who made history as the first female artist to address the United Nations, spoke softly yet firmly, calling for urgent action to protect religious freedom in Nigeria. She highlighted reports of attacks on Christians while keeping her focus on the victims rather than politics, as reported by TMZ.

Minaj was invited to speak by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz after publicly backing Trump’s social media statement on Nigeria. Though she acknowledged Trump’s role, she stressed that her message was about the urgent need for protection, not partisan politics.

Before stepping on stage, Minaj appeared thoughtful, gathering her words. Once she spoke, she drew on her New York roots, urging that regions in Africa receive the same religious protections as those in the U.S.

She also thanked her fanbase, the Barbz, calling them her “pillar and rock.” While recognizing Trump’s warnings to Nigeria, she maintained her neutrality, keeping the focus on advocacy and awareness.