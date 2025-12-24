Nicki Minaj Declares Her ‘Love’ for President Trump

Nicki Minaj has gone from criticizing President Trump to openly praising him, calling him “handsome” and showing admiration for Vice President JD Vance. Her surprising shift has drawn attention from fans and the political world alike.

The rapper made her support known during an interview at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona. Speaking with Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, Minaj said she “loves” both Trump and Vance, applauding their ability to connect with people. Her remarks quickly spread online, earning her over 100,000 new followers, according to CNN.

This is a sharp turn from her past. Fifteen years ago, Minaj criticized Trump as a reality TV star, pointing out gender double standards in entertainment. In 2015 and 2016, she expressed mixed feelings about his presidential campaign and policies, even rapping about him in a 2016 freestyle.

Minaj’s early opposition stemmed from personal experience. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, she immigrated to the U.S. as a child and spoke out against family separations at the border, describing the practice as “terrifying” for children. In 2020, she reaffirmed that she would not support Trump due to these policies.

Her political stance began to shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minaj shared videos online praising Trump’s policies, which stirred debate among fans. She also engaged in discussions about issues affecting Nigerians and communities important to her followers, further highlighting her alignment with MAGA politics.

Some fans have distanced themselves, questioning her influence as a role model for young Black women. Still, Minaj joins a growing list of rappers supporting Trump, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, even as her music career has taken a less central focus in recent years.