Nicki Minaj raises alarm after discovering several people using her credit card without permission

Rapper Nicki Minaj has accused several people of illegally using her American Express credit card.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she shared screenshots of multiple transactions, some as high as $8,000, claiming three different people had been charging her card within two months.

“Some couldn’t even explain how they had the brand new card number,” she wrote, adding that a few of them had allegedly been doing it for years.

Nicki revealed she filed a report recently and vowed the culprits would face jail time.

She also alleged that one of the people involved had been tracking her movements using a device linked to their phone number.

In another post, she hinted that the suspects might be part of a larger group that could face RICO charges.

Her claims come shortly after her ongoing feud with rapper Cardi B, who recently suggested that Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, once had access to her Amex card. It’s unclear if both incidents are connected.