Nicki Minaj says she’s been finding her way back to God, and that journey is why she’s speaking out for persecuted Christians.





Speaking at AmericaFest in Phoenix, Minaj said fame and the music industry slowly pulled her away from the faith she grew up with. “Sometimes, I would wake up and feel so far removed from fellowship,” she admitted.





Minaj, who was baptized at 13, said returning to prayer lately has felt like reconnecting with someone she never stopped loving. “Like running into a long-lost best friend,” she said, recalling moments where she felt God saying, “Where were you? I’ve been waiting on you.”





Now, she says she’s focused on pleasing God and urged young people to rely on Him. “Call on Him, and on the first ring, He’s going to answer.”





Minaj also explained why she’s been vocal about violence against Christians in Nigeria, saying, “We will not be silenced anymore. We will speak up for Christians wherever they are in this world.”