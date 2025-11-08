Nicki Minaj shows support for Kanye West after he met with Rabbi in an attempt to take accountability and seek forgiveness for his actions

This week, Kanye West met with prominent rabbi, Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, to express how sorry he feels for his past acts towards the Jews.

Kanye West may have made some poor choices over the last few years, especially with his hateful words. But this week he made a conscious effort to start mending his relationship with the Jewish community. On Tuesday, November 4, the Chicago rapper had a visit with New York rabbi, Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto.

While there, Ye expressed how sorry he feels for spewing his anti-Semitic remarks and how he wants to “take accountability.” “I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” West tells the rabbi in the video.

“I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar, so it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself.”

Ye continues, “So, I wanted to come and take accountability… Sometimes people aren’t that knowledgeable about bipolar and the cause, or what causes it, and the way you act when you have this disease.”

Of course, it’s now a matter of Kanye following through on his promise to Rabbi Pinto, but also to himself. But the act has received the respect amongst the public, as well as from his rap peers.

So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many.



Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters. https://t.co/NvXBwuaSoO — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 6, 2025

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter account to commend her former collaborator for seeking help and/or forgiveness from those he hurt deeply. “So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many. Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters,” she wrote alongside the aforementioned video.

Rabbi Pinto released a statement to his social media following their meeting as well. “A person is not defined by his mistakes, but by the way he chooses to correct them. This is the true strength of man: The ability to return, to learn, and to build bridges of love and peace.'”

He concludes, “Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings. The meeting concluded with shared hope for a future of respect and unity among nations and faiths, grounded in a commitment to truth and peace.”

In other news, Kanye is still working on his upcoming solo album, BULLY. At the top of the week, it was slated to drop today, November 7. However, he delayed it again to December 12. But weirdly, the timeline kept going back and forth between the two in the following days. Eventually though, he settled for the December date.