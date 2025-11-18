Nicki Minaj to address UN on alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria today

Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj is set to speak at a United Nations event in New York on Tuesday, November 18, over the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The mother of one will appear alongside the United States ambassador to the UN, Michael Waltz, and Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to US President Donald Trump and the convener of the event.

They are expected to shed more light on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and the efforts being taken by President Donald Trump to address the problem

Ahead of the event, the Trump administration heaped praise on Nicki Minaj for using her platform to create awareness about the alleged atrocities Christians in Nigeria are facing, which both the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria have described as a genocide.

“@NICKIMINAJ is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice,” Mr Waltz said. “I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters.”

Responding to Waltz’s comments, Minaj thanked the Trump administration for giving her an opportunity to address the UN about the situation in Nigeria.

“I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know,” the rapper said. “The Barbz (her fans) & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”