NICKSON CHILANGWA’S FATHER SUFFERS HEART – ATTACK, CRITICALLY ILL AT MANSA GENERAL HOSPITAL

THE father to jailed former Luapula Minister Nickson Chilangwa is on life -support after he suffered a heart failure in Mansa.

Family members have disclosed that Mr. John Chilangwa is on oxygen at Mansa General Hospital.

Hospital authorities are working hard to resuscitate him but the condition remains critical.