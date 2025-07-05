Nico Williams has signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao despite having been heavily linked with Barcelona.

The Spain international Williams, 22, renewed his contract with the Basque club until 2035.

Barcelona had reportedly agreed contractual terms with Williams but wanted to pay the transfer fee in installments, which the club declined.

Upon signing his new deal, Williams said: ‘When decisions have to be made, for me, what weighs most is the heart. I’m where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!’

Since breaking into Athletic’s first team in 2021, he has made 167 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals. He was also part of the team which won the Copa del Rey in 2024, ending a 40-year major trophy drought.

He won the Copa Del Rey with Athletic in the 2023-24 campaign and is now set to be involved with the club in the Champions League next season.

Williams’ release clause has now increased by more than 50 per cent. It previously stood at €58million (£50million).

Williams has also become a key player for Spain under Luis de la Fuente, earning 28 caps and scoring six goals, one of which came in their Euro 2024 final win against England.