Niger accepts Algeria’s mediation as part of President Tebboune’s initiative

The Algerian government has received, through the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a notification of acceptance of Algerian mediation aimed at promoting a political solution to the crisis in Niger as part of the settlement plan presented by President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad said on Monday in a statement.

“This decision supports the adoption of a political solution to this crisis and paves the way for a peaceful solution in the interests of Niger and the region as a whole,” the source said.

The President of the Republic has further instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, to travel to Niamey “as soon as possible, in order to begin preparatory discussions on the implementation of the Algerian initiative with all the parties involved,” the source concluded.

Other reports indicated that this comes five weeks after the North African country proposed a six-month transition process led by a civilian in the West African nation.