Niger announces the continued closure of border with Benin to avoid French troops causing chaos in Benin gaining access to their country

Niger has made it known it has no intention of opening their border to Benin anytime soon.

It’s highly likely that Niger will only consider opening it’s borders if Benin decided to cut ties with France eventually.

Niger’s leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani has stated that the closure is not directed against the people of Benin.

He went on to revealed their main problem which according to him is a response to alleged French destabilization forces operating on Beninese soil.

This destabilization in Benin is what which Niger perceives as a threat to its national security and then took the decision to not open their borders to Benin anymore.

As it happens everywhere, the closure has significant economic impacts, disrupting trade and affecting local communities in both countries.

However, the Niger leader seems to have been making it clear each day his priorities are the major security treats with the French.

The two countries were once great good neighbors until July 2023 coup when a successful military Coup took place in Niger