Niger & Burkina Faso Hit Targets Inside Mali



STATUS: JOINT OPERATION – CONFIRMED



Following the April 25 coordinated assault that killed Mali’s Defence Minister and overran Kidal, Niger and Burkina Faso have launched airstrikes inside Malian territory under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) unified command.





THE ENEMY:



Jihadist armed coalitions & Tuareg-led FLA rebels, supported by foreign-sponsored logistics networks and external actors seeking to destabilize the AES bloc.





THE RESPONSE:



· 15,000 AES troops mobilized

· Air campaigns active across Gao, Menaka, Kidal

· Coordinated strikes by Nigerien and Burkinabé air assets





STRATEGIC REALITY:



Three years ago, Burkina Faso borrowed weapons it had to return after each mission. Today, the AES conducts sovereign, joint air-land operations without Western approval.





BEHIND THE FIGHTING:



Control over uranium-rich zones and strategic minerals remains the unspoken prize. The AES is not just countering insurgents — it is dismantling a proxy war architecture.





M21 ANALYSIS:



This is no longer Mali’s war. It is a regional sovereign counter-offensive. The old Western-led counterterrorism model is being replaced by AES joint doctrine. The enemy underestimated unified command.



#M21